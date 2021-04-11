News / Nation

Rescue underway after coal mine floods in Xinjiang

Xinhua
  11:27 UTC+8, 2021-04-11       0
Rescue work is underway after a coal mine in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was flooded on Saturday, trapping 21 miners, local authorities said on Sunday.
Xinhua
  11:27 UTC+8, 2021-04-11       0
Rescue underway after coal mine floods in Xinjiang
Xinhua

Rescuers at the Fengyuan mine in Hutubi County, the Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, April 11, 2021. 

Rescue work is underway after a coal mine in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was flooded on Saturday, trapping 21 miners, local authorities said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 6:10 pm on Saturday, when 29 workers were upgrading the coal mine in Hutubi County, the Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji. Eight people have been rescued.

The workers are trapped approximately 1,200 meters underground, according to Bao Yongsheng, deputy head of Changji. Ma Xin, director of Changji's emergency management bureau, said that the underground environment is very complex and drainage is the foremost concern at present.

Three sets of drainage equipment are pumping out water at speeds of 450 cubic meters per hour. A fourth set is currently being installed and is expected to double efficiency once in operation.

The rescue forces are actively attempting to contact the trapped miners.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     