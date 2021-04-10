Investigation reveals truck driver committed suicide before being fined

An investigation has found that a truck driver whose navigation system was disconnected from a national supervision platform committed suicide before he was fined.

An investigation has found that a truck driver whose navigation system was disconnected from a national supervision platform committed suicide before he was fined for the violation.

Jin Deqiang’s truck was stopped at a checkpoint in Fengrun District in Tangshan City, north China’s Hebei Province, on April 5, after the navigation system was detected as disconnected, district authorities said.

Every transport vehicle is required to have a navigation system connected to the supervision and service platform built by the Ministry of Transport. This is designed to enhance the management of drivers and detect problems such as fatigued driving and speeding.

Jin was directed to another room for further investigation, but he left without a word and went off to buy a bottle of pesticide.

Then he returned to the checkpoint and asked how much the fine would be for such a violation. After learning it would be around 2,000 yuan (US$305), he gulped down the pesticide.

Law enforcement officials called paramedics who rushed him to a hospital but he later died despite rescue efforts.

A team consisting of police, the justice department and a disciplinary watchdog has been formed to investigate the suicide, the Fengrun District government said on April 6.

The investigation report said no clashes occurred at the scene.

Jin, 51, made his living by driving vehicles and was in a dire financial situation, his brother earlier told news portal The Paper.

According to a regulation published by the transport ministry, road transport operators whose navigation systems malfunction and cannot be connected to the supervision platform are liable to fines of 800 yuan, while those who deliberately sabotage the system, forge, change or delete data face fines between 2,000 and 5,000 yuan.

The investigation report did not state why Jin’s navigation system was disconnected.