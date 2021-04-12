News / Nation

Director-actress duo of hit Chinese drama collaborate again for upcoming release

Xinhua
  17:04 UTC+8, 2021-04-12       0
Emerging director Yin Ruoxin and actress Zhang Zifeng, 20, have teamed up again for youth romance "Farewell, My Lad," set for release in China on April 16.
Xinhua
  17:04 UTC+8, 2021-04-12       0

Emerging director Yin Ruoxin and actress Zhang Zifeng, 20, have teamed up again for youth romance "Farewell, My Lad," set for release in China on April 16.

The duo grabbed headlines recently for their hit drama "Sister," which ended the weeklong dominance of the American movie "Godzilla vs Kong" at China's box office on its opening day on April 2.

"Sister" has raked in a total revenue of more than 660 million yuan (100 million US dollars) to date.

It tells the intimate story of a young girl, played by Zhang, who has to choose between pursuing her own dreams and taking care of her little brother after their parents died in a car crash.

The successful run of the film is likely to boost the box office business of "Farewell, My Lad." The upcoming release currently ranks second on the users' watchlist in the film data platform Maoyan among the six titles slated for release in China on the same day, according to the platform.

Youth romance "August Never Ends," which stars Zhong Chuxi, currently tops the list. The movie has been adapted from a novel by a popular writer who is known by her previous pen name "Anni Baobei."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     