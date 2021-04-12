Director-actress duo of hit Chinese drama collaborate again for upcoming release

Emerging director Yin Ruoxin and actress Zhang Zifeng, 20, have teamed up again for youth romance "Farewell, My Lad," set for release in China on April 16.

The duo grabbed headlines recently for their hit drama "Sister," which ended the weeklong dominance of the American movie "Godzilla vs Kong" at China's box office on its opening day on April 2.

"Sister" has raked in a total revenue of more than 660 million yuan (100 million US dollars) to date.

It tells the intimate story of a young girl, played by Zhang, who has to choose between pursuing her own dreams and taking care of her little brother after their parents died in a car crash.

The successful run of the film is likely to boost the box office business of "Farewell, My Lad." The upcoming release currently ranks second on the users' watchlist in the film data platform Maoyan among the six titles slated for release in China on the same day, according to the platform.

Youth romance "August Never Ends," which stars Zhong Chuxi, currently tops the list. The movie has been adapted from a novel by a popular writer who is known by her previous pen name "Anni Baobei."