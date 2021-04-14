5 dead, 10 injured in east China traffic accident
Five people were killed and 10 others injured in a traffic accident in east China's Jiangsu Province on Wednesday, local authorities said.
According to the provincial emergency management department, the accident happened at 7:45am in the city of Yixing when a minibus collided with a truck.
