LeEco founder banned from entering securities market for life

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has decided to ban several senior members of LeEco from entering securities market for life, including its founder Jia Yueting and CFO Yang Lijie, according to a statement of the commission on Tuesday.

Jia Yueting, the de facto controller of the Internet company providing video streaming services and technology devices, was fined 241 million yuan (US$36.8 million) by the Beijing Office of CSRC for financial fraud on Monday.