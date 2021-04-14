Chinese mainland reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The same day also saw 11 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Tuesday, said the report, adding that no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Tuesday, said the report.

A total of 5,454 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 5,240 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 214 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,447 by Tuesday, including 298 patients still receiving treatment, six of whom were in severe condition.

As of Tuesday, 85,513 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday also saw 12 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 293 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation as of Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,607 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 208 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,062 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,227 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,027 had been discharged in Taiwan.