President Xi Jinping on Wednesday received the credentials of new ambassadors to China from 29 countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday received the credentials of new ambassadors to China from 29 countries at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

While delivering a speech after taking a group photo with the ambassadors, Xi said China stands ready to work with other countries to firmly support multilateralism and safeguard the international system with the United Nations as the core as well as the international order based on international laws.