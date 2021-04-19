News / Nation

Mainland-Hong Kong-Macao joint ventures strike gold in Greater Bay Area

Xinhua
  19:18 UTC+8, 2021-04-19       0
It takes just 3 patacas (about 38 US cents) and half an hour for Macau resident and apprentice lawyer Cheung Sze-yuen to travel to work in Zhuhai.
Xinhua
  19:18 UTC+8, 2021-04-19       0

It takes just 3 patacas (about 38 US cents) and half an hour for Macau resident and apprentice lawyer Cheung Sze-yuen to travel to work in Zhuhai, a city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA).

His employer, ZLF Law Office, is the first joint venture law firm in the country comprised of law firms from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau. It is situated in an innovation park in the Hengqin New Area.

Every workday, Cheung takes a bus from his home in Macau to the park, and walks to his office after passing clearance.

"The booming GBA is where I can learn and earn more," he said. Having passed the national bar exam, known for its extremely low pass rate, he hopes that he can put what he's learned into practice in the mainland.

ZLF has four lawyers registered in the mainland, 11 in Macau and 16 in Hong Kong. According to its website, the company is an innovation in legal services cooperation between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau under the practice of "one country, two systems."

The company provides one-stop legal services not only for people in the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, but also caters to the diversified legal needs of those facing various legal systems in other countries and regions. The firm's turnover has continued to grow since its establishment more than four years ago.

More and more mainland enterprises are going global under the Belt and Road Initiative, according to Chen Yi, director and a senior partner of ZLF. Mainland lawyers know the laws of the mainland, while Hong Kong and Macau lawyers are more familiar with foreign laws and international rules, which highlights the advantages of ZLF.

"We are optimistic about the GBA market and have full confidence in the integration of Hong Kong and Macau into the development of the country," she said.

Just steps away from the law firm sits the country's first company jointly operated by construction professionals from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau — Huazhong United Design and Consulting Co., Ltd.

Its director Yan Shu said that thanks to the integrated development of the GBA, they have successfully implemented Macau and Hong Kong engineering models in the mainland, opening doors to the vast market for construction engineering professionals from the two special administrative regions.

In September 2019, Zhuhai passed the country's first local regulation allowing professional enterprises and professionals in the field of construction engineering from Hong Kong and Macau to provide direct services.

Yan was one of the main drafters of the regulation and its chief consultant. "The introduction of this regulation has attracted great attention from the engineering industry in the GBA, especially in Hong Kong and Macau. Within a year, more than 100 professionals and dozens of professional enterprises from Hong Kong and Macau have registered and practiced in Hengqin."

Subsequently, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan and other GBA cities have introduced similar regulations, and more and more Hong Kong and Macau professionals have come to the mainland to provide services and explore the markets.

"The industrial structure of Macau is relatively simple. Thus the recognition of qualifications, enabled by those regulations, allows a broader development space for young people in Macau," said Wu Chou-kit, chairman of the Macau Institute of Engineers and a director of Huazhong.

"I believe that starting from the construction industry, more young people will come to the GBA for development. This is an opportunity to promote Macau's industrial diversification, and it also gives Macau's young people a brighter future," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     