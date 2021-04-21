Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

The same day also saw 19 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, 12 were reported in Hainan, three in Shanghai, two in Tianjin, and one each in Guangdong and Sichuan.

No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. On the same day, 27 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery.

A total of 5,543 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 5,299 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 244 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,541 by Tuesday, including 305 patients still receiving treatment, six of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,600 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Tuesday.

Seven asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 311 asymptomatic cases, of whom 298 were imported, under medical observation on Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,703 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,078 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,287 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,038 had been discharged in Taiwan.