Hong Kong woman, 90, loses US$32m in phone scam

AFP
  15:40 UTC+8, 2021-04-21
Hong Kong's elderly are plagued by phone scammers who seek out vulnerable and wealthy victims willing to transfer money or make bogus investments.
A 90-year-old Hong Kong woman has been conned out of US$32 million by fraudsters, police said, in the city's biggest recorded phone scam.

Police on Tuesday said scammers targeted an elderly woman living in a mansion on The Peak, Hong Kong's ritziest neighborhood.

Last summer criminals contacted the unnamed woman pretending to be public security officials. They claimed her identity had been used in a serious criminal case on the Chinese mainland.

She was told she needed to transfer money from her bank account into ones held by the investigation team for safekeeping and scrutiny, the South China Morning Post reported, citing police sources.

Police said several days later a person arrived at her house with a dedicated mobile phone and SIM card to communicate with the fake security agents who persuaded her to make a total of 11 bank transfers.

Over five months the elderly lady gave a total of HK$250 million (US$32 million) to the scammers, the largest sum recorded yet by a phone con.

Police said the scam was only spotted because the elderly lady's domestic helper thought something suspicious was happening and contacted her employer's daughter who then alerted officers.

After an investigation a 19-year-old was arrested for fraud and has been released on bail, police said.

The South China Morning Post reported that the arrested person is believed to have been the fraudster who turned up at the old lady's house with the phone.

Hong Kong boasts one of the highest concentrations of billionaires, many of whom live in palatial homes overlooking densely packed districts.

With such a high concentration of wealthy elderly residents, the island city makes a ripe target for phone scammers.

Police say such scams are on the rise.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
