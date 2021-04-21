News / Nation

Revised law imposes fines on owners of unleashed dogs

Dog owners who do not leash their dogs while walking them will be fined when a revised version of the Animal Epidemic Prevention Law comes into effect on May 1.
The new provision was added to reduce the likelihood of dog bites or other incidents, China Central Television reported today.

However, the newly revised law does not specify how much the fine will be.

Chen Ran, director of a pet hospital in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, told CCTV that a majority of biting incidents and traffic accidents involving dogs take place because they are unleashed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
CCTV
