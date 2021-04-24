Chinese mainland reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of them, three were reported in Shanghai, and one each in Jiangsu, Guangdong, Chongqing, Sichuan, Yunnan and Shaanxi.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, the commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, it added.

A total of 5,577 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 5,320 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 257 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,575 by Friday, including 305 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 85,634 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

Twelve asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 324 asymptomatic cases, of whom 313 were imported, under medical observation on Friday.

By the end of Friday, 11,727 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 209 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,090 cases, including 11 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,325 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,044 had been discharged in Taiwan.