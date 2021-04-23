News / Nation

US bill on strategic competition opposed

Shine
  01:29 UTC+8, 2021-04-23       0
The  bill addresses competition with China through efforts such as increasing international development funding and working with allied countries and international organizations.
Shine
  01:29 UTC+8, 2021-04-23       0

A spokesperson from China’s legislature on Thursday expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the passing of the Strategic Competition Act of 2021 by the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

You Wenze, a spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress, said the US bill is full of Cold War mentality and ideological bias and wantonly distorts and attacks China’s development strategies as well as its domestic and foreign policies. It has grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, You added.

The 280-page bill addresses competition with China through efforts such as increasing international development funding and working with allied countries and international organizations. It pushes “humanitarian and democratic values,” like imposing sanctions over Xinjiang and Hong Kong issues.

The bill stresses the need to “prioritize the military investments necessary to achieve United States political objectives in the Indo-Pacific.” It backs steep increases in security-related funding for the region and closer ties with Taiwan.

“It distorts facts and confuses right and wrong,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     