Chinese mainland reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of them, three each were reported in Guangdong and Sichuan, two in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Chongqing, Yunnan and Shaanxi.

Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, the commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.