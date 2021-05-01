News / Nation

Xi stresses strategic resolve on building eco-civilization

Xinhua
  21:56 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0
Xi Jinping has stressed maintaining strategic resolve on developing an ecological civilization and achieving modernization featuring human-nature harmony.
Xinhua
  21:56 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed maintaining strategic resolve on developing an ecological civilization and achieving modernization featuring human-nature harmony.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over a study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period is a vital phase for China's ecological conservation drive that aims for overall green transformation of economic and social development through coordinated progress in pollution reduction and carbon emission cut, Xi noted.

He called for maintaining strategic resolve and planning economic and social development with a lofty goal of achieving harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

At the study session, Wang Jinnan, head of the Chinese Academy of Environmental Planning under the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, explained related issues and proposed work suggestions for discussion.

Xi said one of the key characteristics of China's socialist modernization is human-nature harmony. He urged efforts to accelerate the adjustments of industrial, energy, transportation, and land use structures.

Territorial space planning and use control should be strengthened, and resource utilization efficiency comprehensively improved.

Peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality are a solemn commitment to the world and also a profound economic and social transformation that is by no means easy, Xi noted.

He called on Party officials and governments at all levels to set clear timetables and roadmaps to push economic and social development based on efficient use of resources and green, low-carbon growth.

"High-energy consumption and high-emission projects that do not meet requirements must be resolutely taken down," Xi stressed.

He underscored efforts to continue the fight against air, water and soil pollution and improve the quality and stability of the ecosystem.

China will establish a sound mechanism for realizing the value of ecological products so that the protection and restoration of the ecological environment can be awarded a reasonable return, and the cost of damaging the environment paid correspondingly, Xi said.

Major biodiversity conservation projects will be launched, and control of alien species strengthened, he noted.

China will actively participate in global environmental governance, improve South-South cooperation, and cooperate with neighboring countries, Xi said.

It will provide developing countries with financial and technical support within its capacity, and assistance in improving environmental governance capabilities, in order to jointly build a green Belt and Road, he noted.

Xi stressed that China must improve the modernization of the ecological environment governance system and governance capabilities and strengthen legal and policy guarantees for green development.

He urged efforts to improve the management of binding indicators for environmental protection, energy conservation, and emission reduction, and establish a sound and stable mechanism of the fiscal input.

China should fully implement the pollution discharge permit system, promote the market-oriented trading of pollution discharge rights, energy use rights, water use rights, and carbon emission rights. It should also establish a sound risk management and control mechanism, Xi said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Belt and Road Initiative
CPC
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     