Romantic drama "My Love" leads China's box office

  14:56 UTC+8, 2021-05-03       0
Romantic drama "My Love" topped China's box office chart on Sunday, raking in 127.1 million yuan (around 19.7 million U.S. dollars) on its third day of screening.
The earning of this movie accounts for 34 percent of China's daily box-office sales, which totaled 423 million yuan on Sunday, the second day of the five-day May Day holiday, said data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

It was followed by "Cliff Walkers," a spy genre film directed by renowned Chinese director Zhang Yimou. The film pocketed about 103.9 million yuan on Sunday.

Crime thriller "Home Sweet Home" ranked third, finishing the day with 45.5 million yuan in daily revenue. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
