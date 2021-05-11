News / Nation

Fosun unit, BioNTech in China project deal

Shine
  00:52 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
A unit of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has agreed a US$200 million joint-venture with Germany's BioNTech to make coronavirus vaccines, according to a company filing.
Shine
  00:52 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0

A unit of a Chinese giant Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has agreed a US$200 million joint-venture with Germany’s BioNTech to make coronavirus vaccines, according to a company filing.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industry Development will contribute up to US$100 million in assets including cash and a manufacturing facility, capable of producing up to a billion jabs a year, according to the statement by the parent company on Sunday.

Fosun said the joint venture firm for manufacturing and commercializing coronavirus vaccines will be owned 50 percent by each company. The 15-year joint venture would be incorporated in Shanghai.

BioNTech will contribute assets such as “licensing of the relevant manufacturing technology and know-how,” the statement said.

BioNTech and Pfizer are jointly commercializing the vaccine worldwide, excluding China, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have done clinical trials in China but the vaccine has yet to be granted approval here. The venture marks a step closer for China to have localized manufacturing capability for the German firm’s vaccine.

BioNTech also plans to set up a regional center and a new factory in Singapore for its vaccines, boosting its presence in Asia.

The Singapore facility will “address potential pandemic threats” in southeast Asia and will increase BioNTech’s global supply capacity of product candidates, also beyond vaccines, based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, BioNTech said.

MRNA vaccines, like BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, prompt the human body to make a protein that is part of the virus, triggering an immune response.

The German biotech company said the Singapore factory will have an estimated annual capacity of several hundred million doses of its mRNA vaccines depending on the specific type.

“Having multiple nodes in our production network is an important strategic step in building out our global footprint and capabilities,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech. He said that the investment amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars, declining to be more specific.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     