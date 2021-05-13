News / Nation

Glittering highways transform the nation

SHINE
  18:56 UTC+8, 2021-05-13       0
China has built an expressway network of more than 160,000 kilometers, the longest in the world. Here are some key newly opened highways and those under construction. 
SHINE
  18:56 UTC+8, 2021-05-13       0

On October 31, 1988, China's first expressway linking downtown Shanghai with its suburban district of Jiading opened. At the time, very few Chinese families had cars.

Today China has built an expressway network of more than 160,000 kilometers, the longest in the world, covering 99 percent of cities with a population of over 200,000 people.

Here are some key newly opened highways and those under construction across the country. 

Glittering highways transform the nation
Xinhua

The construction of the expressways along the north bank of the Yangtze River in the Three Gorges area in Yichang, Hubei Province, was finished in April and will soon be opened to traffic. 

Glittering highways transform the nation
Xinhua

The 56-kilometer-long Shanhai Expressway, which opened on March 26, crosses China’s southern Hainan Island from Wuzhishan City to Sanya.

Glittering highways transform the nation
Xinhua

The Yangbao Mountain Bridge, with a span of 650 meters, was connected on March 27. Part of the Guiyang-Huangping Expressway in southwestern Guizhou Province, the bridge is expected to open in June. 

Glittering highways transform the nation
Xinhua

Workers maintain the greenbelts along the side of the Shiqian-Yuping Expressway in the Jiangjun Mountain area in Guizhou Province. The section will open to traffic in July. 

Glittering highways transform the nation
Xinhua

The Beijing-Dezhou Expressway will link the Daxing International Airport and Dezhou in Shandong Province. Its first phase, about 87 kilometers long, is part of the key transportation system of Xiong’an New Area and will be opened this month. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     