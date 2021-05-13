Glittering highways transform the nation

China has built an expressway network of more than 160,000 kilometers, the longest in the world. Here are some key newly opened highways and those under construction.

On October 31, 1988, China's first expressway linking downtown Shanghai with its suburban district of Jiading opened. At the time, very few Chinese families had cars.

Today China has built an expressway network of more than 160,000 kilometers, the longest in the world, covering 99 percent of cities with a population of over 200,000 people.

Here are some key newly opened highways and those under construction across the country.

