The National Health Commission (NHC) has sent a team of experts to east China's Anhui Province to guide COVID-19 prevention and control efforts, the NHC said on Friday.

Xinhua

Anhui reported new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Thursday.

At a press conference on Friday, the NHC said the experts have been tasked with guiding work including epidemiological investigation and source tracing.