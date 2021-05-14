China backs talks on intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines
China’s Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that Beijing supports a proposal by the World Trade Organization for an intellectual property protection waiver on COVID-19 vaccines to enter the consultation stage.
“China supports the WTO’s proposal on IP exemptions for anti-epidemic materials such as the COVID-19 vaccine to enter the text consultation stage,” Gao said.
“China will work with all parties to actively participate in consultations and jointly promote a balanced and effective solution,” he said.
Drugmakers and some governments opposed the idea, saying it would not solve global inoculation shortages.