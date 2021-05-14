News / Nation

China backs talks on intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters
  01:11 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0
China supports a proposal by the World Trade Organization for an intellectual property protection waiver on COVID-19 vaccines to enter the consultation stage.
Reuters
  01:11 UTC+8, 2021-05-14       0

China’s Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that Beijing supports a proposal by the World Trade Organization for an intellectual property protection waiver on COVID-19 vaccines to enter the consultation stage.

“China supports the WTO’s proposal on IP exemptions for anti-epidemic materials such as the COVID-19 vaccine to enter the text consultation stage,” Gao said.

“China will work with all parties to actively participate in consultations and jointly promote a balanced and effective solution,” he said.

Drugmakers and some governments opposed the idea, saying it would not solve global inoculation shortages.

Source: Reuters
