Xi extends congratulations on China's first Mars landing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday extended congratulations on the successful landing of China's first probe on Mars.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission (CMC), Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CMC, extended warm congratulations and sincere greetings to all members who have participated in the Mars exploration mission, Tianwen-1, in a congratulatory message.