News / Nation

Taiwan reports 335 COVID-19 cases, closes borders and schools

Xinhua
  19:54 UTC+8, 2021-05-17       0
Taiwan on Monday confirmed 335 new cases of COVID-19, of which 333 were classified as local infections,breaking its daily record of local infections for the fourth consecutive day.
Xinhua
  19:54 UTC+8, 2021-05-17       0

Taiwan on Monday confirmed 335 new cases of COVID-19, of which 333 were classified as local infections, breaking its daily record of local infections for the fourth consecutive day.

The new local cases are 189 females and 144 males, ranging from under five years of age to over 90 years old, the local disease monitoring agency said.

Amid the surge in local COVID-19 cases, the island will close its borders with effect from Wednesday to all arrivals and transit travelers, except citizens and residency holders.

The ban will remain in place for a month, from May 19 to June 18, and exceptions will only be made in cases of emergency or for humanitarian reasons.

Starting Tuesday, all schools in Taipei and New Taipei City from elementary to high school level will be closed for 11 days to help stem the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Taiwan on Monday also reported two new imported cases from the Philippines and Haiti.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 2,017, including 12 deaths, the agency said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     