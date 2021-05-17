Taiwan reports 335 COVID-19 cases, closes borders and schools

Taiwan on Monday confirmed 335 new cases of COVID-19, of which 333 were classified as local infections,breaking its daily record of local infections for the fourth consecutive day.

The new local cases are 189 females and 144 males, ranging from under five years of age to over 90 years old, the local disease monitoring agency said.

Amid the surge in local COVID-19 cases, the island will close its borders with effect from Wednesday to all arrivals and transit travelers, except citizens and residency holders.

The ban will remain in place for a month, from May 19 to June 18, and exceptions will only be made in cases of emergency or for humanitarian reasons.

Starting Tuesday, all schools in Taipei and New Taipei City from elementary to high school level will be closed for 11 days to help stem the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Taiwan on Monday also reported two new imported cases from the Philippines and Haiti.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 2,017, including 12 deaths, the agency said.