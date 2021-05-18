News / Nation

Teacher suspended after death of young student

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  08:53 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0
A female kindergarten teacher in Chengguan District, Lanzhou, Gansu Province, was suspended after a 4-year-old girl suddenly fell ill under her supervision.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  08:53 UTC+8, 2021-05-19       0
Teacher suspended after death of young student

A surveillance video shows the teacher shooting a video of the children eating.

A female kindergarten teacher in Chengguan District, Lanzhou, Gansu Province, was suspended after a 4-year-old girl suddenly fell ill under her supervision, according to ThePaper.cn on Monday.

The girl surnamed Shi had a seizure while eating dinner in the Little Doctor kindergarten on April 12, and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, Chengguan District said in a statement on its Weibo account on Monday.

Shi began acting strangely while the teacher was shooting a video of the children eating.

She died around 10am on April 16 after four-day treatment.

However, the specific cause of death can only be confirmed after forensic testing, which Shi’s family has not agreed to yet.

The district government said it would increase training of first aid knowledge and skills among teachers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Weibo
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     