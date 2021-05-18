Teacher suspended after death of young student

A female kindergarten teacher in Chengguan District, Lanzhou, Gansu Province, was suspended after a 4-year-old girl suddenly fell ill under her supervision.

The girl surnamed Shi had a seizure while eating dinner in the Little Doctor kindergarten on April 12, and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, Chengguan District said in a statement on its Weibo account on Monday.



Shi began acting strangely while the teacher was shooting a video of the children eating.

She died around 10am on April 16 after four-day treatment.

However, the specific cause of death can only be confirmed after forensic testing, which Shi’s family has not agreed to yet.



The district government said it would increase training of first aid knowledge and skills among teachers.