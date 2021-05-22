Shenzhen reports 1 asymptomatic coronavirus infection
The city of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province registered one asymptomatic infection of novel coronavirus on Saturday, local authorities said.
The asymptomatic case was identified as a 46-year-old man from Yantian District's port area, who worked on the same freight ship with the asymptomatic case registered on Friday, said the district's headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control.
The district is home to Yantian port, a pivotal foreign-trade port in China.