Shenzhen reports 1 asymptomatic coronavirus infection

The city of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province registered one asymptomatic infection of novel coronavirus on Saturday, local authorities said.

The asymptomatic case was identified as a 46-year-old man from Yantian District's port area, who worked on the same freight ship with the asymptomatic case registered on Friday, said the district's headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control.

The district is home to Yantian port, a pivotal foreign-trade port in China.