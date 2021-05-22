4 killed, 3 injured after car ploughs into crowd

Four people were killed and three injured after a car ploughed into a group of people using a zebra crossing in Dalian.

Four people were killed and three injured after a car ploughed into a group of people using a zebra crossing in Dalian, Liaoning Province, at 11:47am on Saturday.

The driver, a 31-year-old man surnamed Liu, has been detained, Dalian police said.

Surveillance footage showed the car struck the group of people at high speed.