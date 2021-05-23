Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

The same day also saw 18 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, four each were reported in Shanghai and Sichuan, three in Guangdong, two in Fujian, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Liaoning, Zhejiang and Yunnan.

No suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, the commission said.

A total of 5,952 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 5,669 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 283 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,973 by Saturday, including 315 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,022 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

A total of 25 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, and 24 of them arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 376 asymptomatic cases, of whom 354 were imported, under medical observation by Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,830 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 50 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 3,862 cases, including 17 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,550 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.