News / Nation

Death toll rises to 20 in mountain marathon in China's Gansu

Xinhua
  10:13 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0
Twenty people were confirmed dead and another one still missing after extreme weather hit participants in a 100-km cross-country mountain marathon race in northwest China's Gansu.
Xinhua
  10:13 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0

Twenty people were confirmed dead and another one still missing after extreme weather hit participants in a 100-km cross-country mountain marathon race in northwest China's Gansu Province, local authorities told a press briefing on Sunday morning.

The marathon race was held on Saturday morning in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Jingtai County, Baiyin City.

According to the rescue headquarters, at about 1 p.m. Saturday, hails, freezing rain and gales hit the area of the race's high-altitude stage between 20 to 31 km. Participants suffered from physical discomfort and loss of temperature due to the sudden drop in air temperature.

Some of the participants went missing and the race was halted.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, 20 people were found dead and the rescue of the missing one is under way.

Local governments initiated an emergency response and organized over 1,200 well-equipped rescuers to search for the missing person, said Zhang Xuchen, mayor of Baiyin City, at the press briefing.

The temperature dropped again during the night due to the area's complex terrain and topography, making the search and rescue more difficult.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, 151 mountain marathon participants were confirmed safe, of which eight with minor injuries were treated in the hospital and in stable condition.

A total of 172 people took part in the mountain marathon race. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     