News / Nation

Death toll rises to 5 after car strikes crowd in NE China

Xinhua
  11:48 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0
The death toll has risen to five after a car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said on Sunday.
Xinhua
  11:48 UTC+8, 2021-05-23       0

The death toll has risen to five after a car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said on Sunday.

A black sedan drove into a crowd of people crossing a street in the city of Dalian at 11:47 a.m. on Saturday and fled the scene, said the city's public security bureau.

Four died at the scene and another was confirmed dead after being sent to hospital. Five others who sustained injuries are receiving medical treatment in hospital.

The driver surnamed Liu has been caught and, following identification and examination, it was established that Liu was not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Further investigation is underway. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     