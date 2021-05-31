Real "China threat" is China's underrepresentation in global governance

In the run-up to next month's G7 summit, it is not surprising to see a reemergence of the "China threat" narrative.

In the run-up to next month's G7 summit, it is not surprising to see a reemergence of the "China threat" narrative. Biased Western politicians and journalists assume Beijing's growing presence in global governance entails an increasing economic, military and ideological threat to the west.

The bloc of the world's largest developed economies has been increasingly critical not only of China's domestic policies but also of its growing role in global governance.

If China again features prominently on the agenda at the upcoming G7 summit, it will not be unexpected. For some, promoting the "China threat" narrative has become a cheap and effective way to unite and mobilize.

G7 foreign ministers at a May London meeting, for example, pointed fingers at so-called Chinese coercive economic policies toward other nations. There has been an array of Western media hyping up so-called "China threat" as China's influence is increasing.

The US has reportedly proposed establishing a Western-led infrastructure plan that would rival China's Belt and Road Initiative. For the current US administration, which seeks the restoration of its global influence by rejoining the international organizations and multilateral mechanism it withdrew from under the previous administration, that move is expected to counterbalance China's growing influence in global governance.

But let us face reality. With its enormous influence and contributions today, China is crucial to the effective implementation of any rule, institution or agreement designed to make the world a safer place in the future. Without the participation of the world's most populous country and second-largest economy, no global agenda can be considered genuinely global.

A powerful country can benefit the world if it consistently follows the correct historical trends. China is committed to promoting a new type of international relations, and advocating peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom as the common values of humanity. It is dedicated to working with other countries to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

From this perspective, the real Chinese threat is not that Beijing is too involved in global governance, but that Beijing may not be sufficiently involved and represented.

China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order. It has played an increasingly important and positive role in global governance.

China has been actively providing public goods – particularly those related to peace and security – for the Asia-Pacific region and the world as a whole. The country's active role in the global supply of and providing assistance with COVID-19 vaccines serves as the latest evidence to this.

With a sense of responsibility as a major country, China has been taking an active part in and leading global climate governance and boosting post-pandemic green recovery.

The rise of China does not entail assertiveness. China does not seek to challenge the dominant position of the US in global governance, nor does it seek to establish confrontational or alternative international mechanisms outside the existing global governance system. It is willing to assume corresponding responsibilities in the current system in accordance with its own capabilities.

As the largest developing country in the world, China has been an advocate for the interests of emerging economies and developing countries in general. China has been advocating for a series of new transnational, cross-regional and cross-continental international organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and the Asian Development Bank, all of which reflect the changing global realities and serve as guarantees for the construction of a more just and reasonable international governance system.

China has been a convenient scapegoat in these uncertain times. Blaming a country that has been enjoying rapid economic development and political stability over past decades serves the domestic agendas of certain Western countries, which are facing elusive full economic recoveries as well as growing resentment and discontent over domestic inequalities.

Promoting the "China threat" and lashing out at Beijing are by no means real solutions to the real problems of those Western countries.