News / Nation

Student disqualified from gaokao for cheating

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  18:55 UTC+8, 2021-06-08       0
A student from Wuhan was disqualified from taking the gaokao for violating the rule forbidding mobile phones in exam rooms and cheating on the math portion of the exam.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  18:55 UTC+8, 2021-06-08       0

A student from Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, was disqualified from taking the gaokao, the country's annual college entrance examination, for violating the rule forbidding mobile phones in exam rooms and cheating on the math portion of the exam on Monday. 

After an investigation, the city's education bureau in Huangpi District announced it had decided that all of the student's grades on the exam are invalid.

The student surnamed Wu was caught photographing the test paper with a mobile phone, which the education bureau confirmed on video playback on Monday evening. According to the official statement, Wu uploaded the test paper onto an online test question pool search application for answers.

The supervisors of the exam were also suspended for dereliction of duty. An investigation is ongoing.

As The Paper reported on Monday, staff from the app reported the violation with screenshots as soon as the photo with the student's name and seat number was uploaded at 3:46pm on Monday – one hour and 14 minutes before the exam concluded.

The app's staff stated on Weibo that the platform didn't provide any search results, and the exam paper was never shown from the app's front end or disclosed in any way.

This year's exam is the biggest collectively organized event since the coronavirus outbreak, with millions of students in around 7,000 venues across the country. Last year, the gaokao was postponed by approximately a month due to the pandemic.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     