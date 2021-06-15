Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also newly reported were 18 imported cases, of which eight were reported in Guangdong, five in Shanghai, and one each in Beijing, Zhejiang, Fujian, Sichuan and Yunnan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.