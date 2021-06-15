Pop star apologizes for controversial music-video outfit

Hong Kong singer and actress Karen Mok apologized for wearing an outfit from controversial Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana in her latest music video.

Three years ago, one of D&G's founders was criticized for a racist tirade that sparked an online uproar. During the tirade, he made offensive and derogatory remarks, insulting China as "the country of shit (emojis)" in response to a direct message on Instagram while defending the company's promotional videos that had sparked racist controversies online.

Netizens expressed their discontent as soon as Mok's new music video was released.



Mok said she felt guilty and was negligent about the situation, adding that she has been busy preparing her concert over the past six months and trusts her stylists to make all the wardrobe decisions. She vowed to pay closer attention to details in the future.



Earlier on Saturday, Mok's studio apologized in a statement released on Weibo for being derelict in its brand investigation and causing negative impact on the public. They have ordered the video to be removed from all platforms.