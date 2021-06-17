News / Nation

Zhejiang county and Shanghai strengthen tourism ties

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:11 UTC+8, 2021-06-17       0
Xianju County in neighboring Zhejiang Province has stepped up integration into the Yangtze River Delta region and cooperation with Shanghai with tourism agreements inked today.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:11 UTC+8, 2021-06-17       0
Zhejiang county and Shanghai strengthen tourism ties
Ti Gong

The Ruyi Bridge

Xianju County in neighboring Zhejiang Province has stepped up integration into the Yangtze River Delta region and cooperation with Shanghai with tourism agreements inked today as part of its serial promotion campaign in the city. 

Juicy and sweet waxberries have hit the market again, and Xianju County – known for the succulent fruit – unveiled new tourism splendor in Shanghai. 

Among these, the Ruyi Bridge in Shenxianju, a 5A-level national tourist attraction surrounded by hills, serene creeks, raging waterfalls and meandering mountain roads, has opened to the public, and nine luxury hotel projects have landed nearby, the county government said today. 

A number of projects, including the Yunxi Town leisure tourist resort complex, amusement facilities in Feixiang Town and a flower park, are under construction as part of the upgrade of tourist attractions.

Zhejiang county and Shanghai strengthen tourism ties
Ti Gong

Travel agencies from Shanghai and Xianju sign agreements today. 

Zhejiang county and Shanghai strengthen tourism ties
Ti Gong

A glimpse of Xianju

Villages such as Donghengjie and Xiaye are developing their minsu (the Chinese version of bed & breakfasts) industry in an effort to extend the visits of tourists in the county. 

There's also Yong'an Creek, famous for its rafting as well as Tongjiang Academy, Danzhu Forest and Potan Ancient Town. 

Travel agencies in Shanghai and Xianju signed strategic cooperation agreements today to organize tour groups in both regions.

The county's annual waxberry festival has kicked off and runs through July, featuring picking events, livestreaming activities and countryside tours. 

Xianju has partnered with Shanghai-based Bright Dairy to launch a waxberry ice lolly. 

Xianju is about a four-hour car ride from Shanghai. Travel time will be cut to just 90 minutes in 2023 when the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway begins operations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     