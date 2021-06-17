Zhejiang county and Shanghai strengthen tourism ties

Xianju County in neighboring Zhejiang Province has stepped up integration into the Yangtze River Delta region and cooperation with Shanghai with tourism agreements inked today.

Ti Gong

Xianju County in neighboring Zhejiang Province has stepped up integration into the Yangtze River Delta region and cooperation with Shanghai with tourism agreements inked today as part of its serial promotion campaign in the city.

Juicy and sweet waxberries have hit the market again, and Xianju County – known for the succulent fruit – unveiled new tourism splendor in Shanghai.

Among these, the Ruyi Bridge in Shenxianju, a 5A-level national tourist attraction surrounded by hills, serene creeks, raging waterfalls and meandering mountain roads, has opened to the public, and nine luxury hotel projects have landed nearby, the county government said today.

A number of projects, including the Yunxi Town leisure tourist resort complex, amusement facilities in Feixiang Town and a flower park, are under construction as part of the upgrade of tourist attractions.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Villages such as Donghengjie and Xiaye are developing their minsu (the Chinese version of bed & breakfasts) industry in an effort to extend the visits of tourists in the county.

There's also Yong'an Creek, famous for its rafting as well as Tongjiang Academy, Danzhu Forest and Potan Ancient Town.

Travel agencies in Shanghai and Xianju signed strategic cooperation agreements today to organize tour groups in both regions.

The county's annual waxberry festival has kicked off and runs through July, featuring picking events, livestreaming activities and countryside tours.

Xianju has partnered with Shanghai-based Bright Dairy to launch a waxberry ice lolly.

Xianju is about a four-hour car ride from Shanghai. Travel time will be cut to just 90 minutes in 2023 when the Hangzhou-Wenzhou high-speed railway begins operations.