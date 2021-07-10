﻿
News / Nation

China solicits public opinion on cybersecurity review regulations

Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2021-07-10       0
China started to solicit public opinion on Saturday for a draft revision to the country's cybersecurity review regulations.
Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2021-07-10       0

China started to solicit public opinion on Saturday for a draft revision to the country's cybersecurity review regulations.

According to the draft revision issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), information infrastructure and data operators that possess over 1 million items of personal information shall be subject to cybersecurity review when listing abroad.

The review will evaluate the risk of critical information infrastructure, core data, important data, or a large amount of personal information being influenced, controlled or maliciously used by foreign governments after going public overseas, according to the draft revision.

The procurement of network products and services by critical information infrastructure operators and data processing activities in China should also be subject to cybersecurity review if they concern or potentially pose risks to national security, the document says.

The draft revision is open to public feedback until July 25, according to the CAC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     