Chinese mainland reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, of which 12 were imported and the rest were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, four were reported in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, two in Sichuan, one each in Guangdong, Guangxi and Shaanxi, according to the commission.

The 12 new locally transmitted cases were all reported in Yunnan.

One new suspected case was reported in Shanghai, arriving from outside the mainland, while no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday across the mainland, it added.

A total of 6,797 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 6,386 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 411 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,039 by Saturday, including 466 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,937 patients had been discharged following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Saturday.

A total of 17 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom one in Shaanxi was locally transmitted. There were a total of 475 asymptomatic cases, of whom 467 were imported, under medical observation on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,950 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,218 cases, including 736 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,652 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 11,698 had been discharged in Taiwan.