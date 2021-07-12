﻿
News / Nation

China releases plan on modernizing primary-level governance

Xinhua
  08:26 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0
China's central authorities have released a plan on modernizing the system and capacity for primary-level governance.
China's central authorities have released a plan on modernizing the system and capacity for primary-level governance.

The plan, issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, stresses upholding the full leadership of the Party over governance at primary level, and focuses on improving people's well-being.

Measures should be adapted to local conditions and implemented step by step, while power should be delegated to primary-level governments and their burden should be reduced, the plan says.

It calls for establishing in about five years a primary-level governance system led by the Party organizations, with law-based duty performance by the government, cooperation from various kinds of organizations, and participation from the public. The governance model should combine self-governance, rule of law, and rule of virtue.

By another 10 years, modernization of the system and capacity for primary-level governance should be basically achieved, and the benefits of primary-level governance system with Chinese characteristics should be fully demonstrated, the plan says.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
