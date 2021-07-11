News / Nation

British report over Xinjiang wantonly interferes in China's internal affairs: Chinese Embassy

Xinhua
  18:29 UTC+8, 2021-07-11       0
A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Britain on Saturday expressed outrage and firm opposition to a report published by a committee of the lower house of British parliament.
Xinhua
  18:29 UTC+8, 2021-07-11       0

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Britain on Saturday expressed outrage and firm opposition to a report published by a committee of the lower house of British parliament.

The report, which is "full of lies" about China's Xinjiang, represents a blatant interference in China's internal affairs, according to the spokesperson.

Responding to a question about the report "Never Again: The UK's Responsibility to Act on Atrocities in Xinjiang and Beyond" issued by the Foreign Affairs Committee of Britain's House of Commons, the spokesperson said it is "nothing but a pack of disinformation."

"It is an attempt out of ulterior political motives to deliberately slander China's policy on Xinjiang and wantonly interfere in China's internal affairs," said the spokesperson.

There is no so-called "internment camps" in Xinjiang, the spokesperson said, adding that the vocational education and training centers set up in Xinjiang in accordance with laws are schools.

This is part of the proactive and preventive de-radicalization and counter-terrorism measures aimed at tackling terrorism and religious extremism at the source, no different from Britain's Desistance and Disengagement Programme (DDP) or the de-radicalization centers in France, the spokesperson said.

There is no "forced labor" in Xinjiang, only voluntary employment and selecting jobs according to people's own volition, while lawful labor rights are protected, the spokesperson said.

The use of technological products and big data to improve social governance is a common practice of modern countries, the spokesperson said, noting that it does not target any specific ethnicity.

Thanks to the Chinese government's unremitting efforts, Xinjiang now enjoys social stability, ethnic harmony and rapid economic growth, while the political, economic, and social rights and freedom of religious belief of all ethnic groups in the region are fully guaranteed, the spokesperson said.

"It must be emphasized that Xinjiang affairs are China's internal affairs that no other country has the right to interfere in," said the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     