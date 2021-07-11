Southwest China's Sichuan on alert after torrential rainstorms

Heavy downpours have lashed many areas in southwest China's Sichuan Province, heightening the risk of natural disasters and prompting local authorities to relocate thousands.

Rainstorms since Friday have pushed up water levels in 14 rivers. More than 120,000 people have been affected by the flooding of rivers, with local authorities relocating over 4,600.

Floodwaters have inundated 4,578 hectares of crops and damaged 204 houses in the affected areas. Many road sections were disrupted due to landslides.

The rainstorms have incurred a direct economic loss of 176 million yuan (US$27 million) in Sichuan.

The province's Dazhou City on Sunday morning activated the highest alert for rainstorms, as two major rivers passing the city are in danger of flooding.