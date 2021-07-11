China renews yellow alert for rainstorms on Sunday

China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms across the country.

From 8am Sunday to 8am Monday, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in central and northern parts of north China as well as northern regions along the Yellow and Huaihe rivers, according to the center.

Parts of these regions will also see thunderstorms and strong winds, said the center, warning that some areas of Shanxi, Hebei and Henan will experience downpours with up to 200 mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

It advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.