﻿
News / Nation

China activates flood emergency response amid heavy rain forecast

Xinhua
  20:37 UTC+8, 2021-07-11       0
China on Sunday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control as heavy rain is expected to lash parts of the country, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
Xinhua
  20:37 UTC+8, 2021-07-11       0

China on Sunday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control as heavy rain is expected to lash parts of the country, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters have dispatched three working teams to Shanxi, Hebei and Beijing to assist local authorities.

According to the country's meteorological department, downpours are expected in parts of north and northeast China, as well as some areas along the Yellow River and Huai River.

Parts of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei will see torrential rain, according to the forecast.

Authorities estimated that above-warning-level floods might occur in 14 small and medium-sized rivers, including the tributaries of the Qujiang in Sichuan and Hanjiang in Shaanxi.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     