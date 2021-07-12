China issues yellow alerts for rainstorms, heatwave

China on Monday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms in the northern and eastern parts of the country and warned of hot weather in some southern provinces.

China's National Meteorological Center on Monday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms in the northern and eastern parts of the country and warned of hot weather in some southern provinces.

From 8am Monday to 8am Tuesday, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui, according to the center.

Parts of these regions will also witness thunderstorms and strong winds, said the center, warning that some areas could experience hourly precipitation of up to 80 mm.

The center also issued a yellow alert for severe convective weather across the country, warning of strong winds and hail.

On Monday, parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi and southern provinces of the country are expected to see high temperatures of more than 35 degrees Celsius, with some regions experiencing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.