﻿
News / Nation

China issues yellow alerts for rainstorms, heatwave

Xinhua
  11:27 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0
China on Monday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms in the northern and eastern parts of the country and warned of hot weather in some southern provinces.
Xinhua
  11:27 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0

China's National Meteorological Center on Monday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms in the northern and eastern parts of the country and warned of hot weather in some southern provinces.

From 8am Monday to 8am Tuesday, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu and Anhui, according to the center.

Parts of these regions will also witness thunderstorms and strong winds, said the center, warning that some areas could experience hourly precipitation of up to 80 mm.

The center also issued a yellow alert for severe convective weather across the country, warning of strong winds and hail.

On Monday, parts of Xinjiang, Shaanxi and southern provinces of the country are expected to see high temperatures of more than 35 degrees Celsius, with some regions experiencing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     