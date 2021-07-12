Chinese mainland reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported nine new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Yunnan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported nine new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 18 new imported cases, of which four were reported in Fujian, three each in Inner Mongolia, Guangdong and Yunnan, two in Sichuan and one each in Shanghai, Jiangsu and Henan.

One suspected case that arrived from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.

A total of 6,815 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 6,400 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 415 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,066 by Sunday, including 478 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,952 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 15 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of which were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 471 asymptomatic cases, of whom 465 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,951 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,249 cases, including 740 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,655 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 11,802 had been discharged in Taiwan.