Chinese mainland reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases, of which six each were reported in Yunnan and Shaanxi, two each in Shanghai and Jiangsu, and one in Fujian, Guangdong, Sichuan and Gansu, respectively.

One suspected case that arrived from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.