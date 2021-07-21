﻿
12 killed in heavy rain in China's Zhengzhou

Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2021-07-21
A total of 12 people have been killed in the torrential rains in the downtown area of Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of central China's Henan Province.
Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
12 killed in heavy rain in China's Zhengzhou
Xinhua

Rescuers evacuate people to safety in Dengfeng City, Henan Province, on July 20, 2021.

A total of 12 people have been killed in the torrential rains in the downtown area of Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of central China's Henan Province, the local government said.

About 100,000 people have been relocated to safe places, it added.

The accumulated rainfall reached 449 mm on average in Zhengzhou from 6pm on Sunday to midnight on Tuesday. Both Henan provincial and Zhengzhou municipal meteorological bureaus have raised the emergency response for meteorological disasters to level I.

More than 160 trains stopped services at Zhengzhoudong Railway Station, stranding a large number of passengers.

Heavy rains in Henan are expected to last until Wednesday night, according to forecasts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
