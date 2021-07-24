﻿
News / Nation

China to impose sanctions on 7 US individuals, entity

Xinhua
  08:18 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0
China has decided to take reciprocal countermeasures, and impose sanctions on seven US individuals and entity according to the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.
Xinhua
  08:18 UTC+8, 2021-07-24       0

In response to the erroneous practice of the US side, China has decided to take reciprocal countermeasures, and impose sanctions on seven US individuals and entity according to the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

On July 16, the US Department of State, the US Department of the Treasury, the US Department of Commerce, and the US Department of Homeland Security, issued the so-called "Hong Kong Business Advisery." The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed financial sanctions on seven deputy directors of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in HKSAR by adding them to its list of Specially Designated Nationals.

The United States has concocted the so-called "Hong Kong Business Advisery" to groundlessly smear Hong Kong's business environment, and illegally imposed sanctions on several officials of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR. These acts gravely violate international law and basic norms governing international relations, and severely interfere in China's internal affairs. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this, the spokesperson said.

In response to the erroneous practice of the US side, China has decided to take reciprocal countermeasures, and impose sanctions on seven US individuals and entity according to the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, including former US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Louis Ross, Chairman of US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) Carolyn Bartholomew, former Staff Director of Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) Jonathan Stivers, DoYun Kim at National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, senior program manager of the International Republican Institute (IRI) Adam Joseph King, China Director at Human Rights Watch Sophie Richardson, and Hong Kong Democratic Council, the spokesperson said.

"I would like to stress once again that Hong Kong is China's Special Administrative Region and its affairs are an integral part of China's internal affairs. Any attempt by external forces to interfere in Hong Kong's affairs would be as futile as an ant trying to shake a big tree," the spokesperson added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     