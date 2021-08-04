News / Nation

China's Zhangjiajie completes 2 rounds of mass testing for COVID-19

Xinhua
  19:54 UTC+8, 2021-08-04       0
Zhangjiajie, which has reported a cluster of the country's recent COVID-19 infections, had completed two rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing as of Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:54 UTC+8, 2021-08-04       0

Central China's city of Zhangjiajie, which has reported a cluster of the country's recent COVID-19 infections, had completed two rounds of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing as of Tuesday, local authorities said.

More than 809,000 people were sampled since the city launched its first round of mass testing on July 29, said the municipal headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control during a press conference held Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, 12 cabin nucleic acid testing labs have been set up in the city with more than 190 medical workers working around the clock, according to the city's headquarters.

People in Zhangjiajie, including tourists, are not allowed to leave the city from Tuesday as part of efforts to curb the latest resurgence of COVID-19.

Zhangjiajie, a famous tourist destination in Hunan Province, has provided free hotels and epidemic prevention supplies to tourists stranded due to the epidemic, and arranged medical staff to conduct nucleic acid tests for holidaymakers at their hotels.

Currently, all the stranded tourists have been relocated to the city's designated hotels, according to the municipal headquarters.

Zhangjiajie closed all tourist sites on July 30. The city has reported 13 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and three asymptomatic carriers since July 29. Several Chinese cities have reported spikes in COVID-19 infections. A number of the affected had recently visited Zhangjiajie.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     