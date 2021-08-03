News / Nation

So-called report by US congressmen on COVID-19 origins not credible: FM spokesperson

Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0
The so-called report on COVID-19 origin tracing by US congressmen is totally based on the concocted lies and distorted facts without providing any evidence.
Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0

The so-called report on COVID-19 origin tracing by US congressmen is totally based on the concocted lies and distorted facts without providing any evidence, which is not credible or scientific, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

On August 2, Representative Michael McCaul, Lead Republican of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, released a report claiming that there is a preponderance of evidence that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sometime before September 2019. It also alleged that the WIV, aided by US experts and Chinese and US government funds, were conducting gain-of-function research.

In response, the spokesperson said the relevant report, totally based on the concocted lies and distorted facts without providing any evidence, is not credible or scientific. What the relevant US congressmen have done smears and slanders China in pursuit of political gains. "We express categorical opposition to and strong condemnation of such despicable acts that have no moral bottom line," the spokesperson said.

This February, a China-WHO joint expert team visited the WIV and had in-depth and candid exchanges with experts there. Members of the joint expert team spoke highly of the institute's openness and transparency, and reached a major conclusion in the joint study report that the allegation of lab leaking is extremely unlikely, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that in 2003, the US side used a test tube of laundry powder as evidence for Iraq's possession of weapons of mass destruction. One needs not look far for a lesson, and the international community should not let such a thing happen again.

"It must be pointed out that, the US side's political manipulation of origins tracing has drawn overwhelming rejection from the international community. As of now, 70 countries have voiced opposition to politicizing origins tracing and emphasized the importance of upholding the joint China-WHO study report via sending letters to the WHO Director-General and issuing statements. It shows that clear-eyed people over the world can tell right and wrong. The United States should listen to these objective and impartial voices."

If these US congressmen do have a sense of responsibility, even a tinge of it, for their own people, they should urge the US government to release at the earliest the medical records of those infected in the unexplained outbreaks of respiratory disease in Virginia and the large-scale EVALI in Wisconsin and Maryland in 2019, and of US military personnel who fell ill during the Military World Games in Wuhan, and to allow a thorough international probe into Fort Detrick lab and the 200-plus US biological labs overseas, the spokesperson said.

"As to gain of function research on coronaviruses, the United States has provided more funding and conducted more experiments in this area than anyone else. Why don't the congressmen find out if there is such research at home and whether or not it may create the novel coronavirus?"

The spokesperson urged the United States to respect facts and science and focus on fighting COVID-19 and saving lives, instead of engaging in political manipulation under the pretext of the epidemic and shifting the blame to others.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     