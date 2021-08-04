China's Hubei reports 9 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

Central China's Hubei Province reported nine locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and four asymptomatic cases on Tuesday.

Xinhua

Central China's Hubei Province reported nine locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and four asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, said the provincial health commission on Wednesday.

All the locally transmitted confirmed cases were registered in the provincial capital Wuhan, once hard-hit by COVID-19 in 2020.

Among the asymptomatic cases, three were locally transmitted, while the other one arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday.

As of Tuesday, there were 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hubei, including 15 locally transmitted ones. There were also 35 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among whom 11 were locally transmitted.