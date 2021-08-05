News / Nation

Macau orders closure of entertainment venues, mass-testing

Shine
  01:04 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0
The closure covers cinemas, theaters, gyms, bars, massage parlors, nightclubs, and karaoke places.
Shine
  01:04 UTC+8, 2021-08-05       0

Macau authorities on Wednesday ordered the closure of entertainment venues but not casinos, and coronavirus tests for its 600,000 residents, after the gambling city confirmed four new infections.

The closure covers cinemas, theaters, gyms, bars, massage parlors, nightclubs, and karaoke places.

The city also plans to test some 600,000 residents after a family of four tested positive for the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant. The mass testing is expected to last three days.

Authorities are investigating whether the daughter of the family contracted the virus on a flight from Zhuhai to Xi'an in China's mainland in July, Macau's leader Ho Iat-seng said on Wednesday.

The same flight carried two other infected people from Nanjing, the center of the latest Delta-variant outbreak in China.

Long queues formed early Wednesday outside testing centers and the city's health app crashed, local media reported.

Ho said if there are no new infections in the next 14 days, normal economic activities will resume.

Macau has reported only 59 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with no deaths. It had recorded 491 days without a single local infection.

The new cases have sparked concern about the economy of the city that is heavily reliant on tourism. It is the only Chinese city where casinos are legal. Since the pandemic began, casinos and hotels have been hit hard as travel restrictions led to a drastic reduction in the number of affluent visitors.

The city ordered a shutdown of all casinos for two weeks when the virus was first detected last year, causing a loss of US$937 million, according to an estimate by the University of Macau.

Revenues have climbed this year as some of the border restrictions with China's mainland were relaxed but they remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     