China on Wednesday successfully sent two multimedia satellites into pre-set orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

The satellites were launched by a Long March-6 carrier rocket at 7:01pm (Beijing Time).

The launch was the 382nd flight mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.